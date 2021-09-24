Oldest Structure on VA Tech Campus Faces Bright New Future

As the oldest standing structure on campus, Solitude boasts a long history with a painful past. However, under the direction of newly hired Victoria Persinger Ferguson, there is a fresh hope in reimagining the future of this historic site.

Ferguson, the new program coordinator for Solitude, is an enrolled member of the Monacan Indian Nation of Virginia. Ferguson is a graduate of Marshall University and has a background in researching science methodologies to support historical information. She has spent 25 years seeking first-person documentation and archaeological information to help explain and support theories on the daily living habits of the Eastern Siouan populations up through the early European colonization period. She has written and presented work at Virginia Tech, Washington and Lee University, Sweet Briar College, James Madison University, and at several archaeological conferences.

Ferguson appears in two PBS documentaries: “Virginia Indians: Reclaiming our Heritage” and “Pocahontas Revealed.” She is the author of the children’s book, “Dark Moon to Rising Sun,” and continues to research and write historical works, including the recently completed nonfiction book, “Fan Me with a Brick.”

Ferguson will be responsible for preserving the historic buildings and grounds, maintaining exhibitions and tours, coordinating programming in keeping with the Solitude-Fraction House mission in compliance with university regulations and the National Register of Historic Places, and ensuring compliance with usage and renovation restrictions imposed by National Register status with the assigned university building manager. She will report to Michele Deramo, associate vice provost of diversity education and engagement.