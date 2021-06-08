MIKE KEELER: The Music of “Native North America”

As we kick off an American summer, we’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled programming, and I’m throwing this week’s installment over to my young west-coast entertainment reporter…

Who reports on a rare and (for me) unheard of compilation of great music.

A lot of great songs came out of the 60’s and 70’s in folk, rock and country. Stories of personal struggle. Love and loss. Political protest. But one set of voices went largely unheard, due in part to prejudicial forces within the music industry.

About 5 years ago, an independent record company out of Seattle called Light in the Attic put together a compilation of 34 songs created by largely unknown artists, all members of native nations in the United States and Canada. The release created very little buzz, though the album was nominated in 2016 for a Grammy for Historical Album.

But now, “Native North America (Vol. 1): Aboriginal Folk, Rock and Country,” has been remastered, and it’s extraordinary.

You check out the whole thing at the company’s website

Or you can dive into some of the story and start exploring here

Some inspiring sounds and stories to get your weekend underway. Enjoy.