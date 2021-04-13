Roanoke Parks and Recreation to Seek Citizen Input on Facility Improvements

Roanoke’s Parks and Recreation Department is asking residents to help reimagine recreation facilities in the City. On Thursday, April 22, at 6 p.m., the Department will host a virtual community meeting regarding outdated recreation facilities to invite input on what citizens hope they could be.
The City currently has indoor recreation spaces at Grandin Court Park, Mountain View Park, Preston Park, Eureka Park, Norwich Park, Mill Mountain Park, and in the Garden City Neighborhood. Additionally, it operates two Olympic-size pools in Washington Park and Fallon Park, both of which were built in 1972.
In 2019, Roanoke Parks and Recreation released its 10-year Master Plan that serves as a guide for recreation and park planning in the City of Roanoke. From the community input collected for this plan, one priority echoed by all citizens was the need for improved recreation centers and pool facilities.
“Quality recreation centers and aquatic facilities play a critical role in overall livability of a community,” Michael Clark, Director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, said. “From physical and mental well-being to nutritional and emotional health, these facilities are foundational to a healthy, active life.”
The Department is poised to receive capital improvement project funding to begin facility improvements, and is calling on residents to help with the planning process. Clark notes the vital role citizens play in a project of this magnitude. “Receiving resident feedback is an essential part of this process. Through this process, we will work collaboratively to create a plan for modernized recreation centers and aquatic facilities that will make for a more welcoming, inclusive, multi-generational, and equitable recreation experience for all ages and abilities.”
To attend this virtual meeting and to learn about the entire facility-improvement process, please visit www.playroanoke.com/ReimagineRec. For all media inquiries, contact Stephanie Long, Marketing Coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation, at [email protected] or 540-853-5847.
