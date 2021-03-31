Construction Progresses at Blacksburg Transit Multi-Modal Transit Facility

Centralization of bus stops and routes throughout the region at the Blacksburg Transit Multi-Modal Transit Facility will help improve safety and convenience for riders and pedestrians, as well as efficiency of the Blacksburg Transit system. Currently, a large concentration of bus routes wait in front of Burruss Hall for pickups and drop-offs. Buses will continue to drop off and pick up at Burruss Hall, but will not wait there for extended periods of time.

“The Town of Blacksburg is excited to start construction of the Blacksburg Transit Multi-Modal Transit Facility on Virginia Tech’s campus,” said Blacksburg Town Manager Marc Verniel. “This project is another example of the outstanding partnership the town and the university have established. Because of this partnership, what was an idea 20 years ago is becoming a reality. When finished, the facility will provide a safe, efficient, and centralized location for passengers arriving on and departing from campus.”

“The Blacksburg Transit Multi-Modal Transit Facility represents the actualization of many of the university’s long-term connectivity, mobility, and environmental stewardship goals included in the Campus Master Plan and Virginia Tech Climate Action Commitment. Virginia Tech remains committed to environmental stewardship and the well-being of our community members, particularly through the prioritization of non-auto and multi-modal transportation. The facility will help us advance this mission for years to come,” said Dwayne Pinkney, senior vice president and chief business officer.

“Undoubtedly, the project would not be breaking ground without the outstanding leadership from the Town of Blacksburg. We are grateful for our continued close collaboration with town leaders.”

The $36 million project is being funded by Blacksburg Transit using federal grants.

Project updates and impacts

The latest updates around the project will be shared on the Division of Campus Planning, Infrastructure, and Facilities website.

Please refer to the Campus Closures Map and Campus Road Closures Campus Notice often for the latest traffic, parking, and pedestrian impacts related to the ongoing construction projects in this region, including the Data & Decision Sciences Building currently under construction.