Virginia Western Re-opens In-person Motorcycle Safety Program;

Virginia Western Community College is re-opening its in-person Motorcycle Safety Program, licensed by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) as a Virginia Rider Training Program training site. Virginia Western recently purchased a fleet of 15 new motorcycles through the DMV’s motorcycle fund for students to improve their skills.

Upon completion of the Virginia Rider Training Program, students will earn a course completion certificate to provide to DMV, which will exempt them from completing both the motorcycle knowledge exam and the road skills exam. The certificates are valid for a period of one year from the date of course completion.

Virginia Western provides the only Virginia Rider Training Program in Roanoke City and the immediate surrounding counties, with certified motorcycle safety instructors who can teach beginning and experienced riders new techniques in a controlled, safe environment. Classes are held on Friday evenings, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the spring, summer and fall semesters. To find out more information and enroll, visit: https://www.virginiawestern.edu/academics/btt/motorcycle.php.

“Following in person classes returning to campus in July, 2020 and a reorganization of our program and renewed partnership with DMV, we are very happy to resume this critical training riders need,” said Roger Hamner, the program’s lead instructor. “The addition of these beautiful new motorcycles will mean more riders can learn valuable safety and awareness techniques and be confident they are learning on the latest equipment and technology major manufacturers have to offer, which is important to the continued growth of our program.”

Virginia Western’s motorcycle fleet includes BMW G310R, Yamaha TW200, Yamaha VStar 250, Yamaha XT 250, Suzuki TU250X and Kawasaki Z125 PRO motorcycles. Students in the Basic Rider 2-Wheel Course attend one weekend of classes: Friday from 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m-4 p.m. Students who pass both the written and skills tests will earn their DMV provisional motorcycle license. The current in-state tuition cost for the course is $170.09.

In addition to the Basic Rider 2-Wheel Course, Virginia Western offers an Experienced Rider 2-Wheel Course and a One-on-One Course.

For more information or help enrolling, contact course coordinator Tammy Meador at 540-857-6402 or [email protected].