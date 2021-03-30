Smith Mountain Lake Organizers Announce Modified 2021 Cleanup Initiative

Organizers of “Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake” have announced details of a modified version of SML’s annual cleanup initiative.

“We were so disappointed when we had to cancel last year’s event due to the pandemic, so the committee really wanted to come up with a way to have Take Pride this year, but do it in a manner safe for all volunteers,” said Paula Shoffner, Executive Director of the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC), which organizes the program in collaboration with the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) and the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).

SMLA President John Rupnik explained that the committee will rely on communities and homeowners/property owners associations to clean up their coves, along the shoreline, on the water or both. Neighborhood groups, businesses, civic organizations, families and individuals are encouraged to join the effort by joining these groups or by planning their own clean-up events anytime in May.

SMLRCC Interim Director Cheryl Ward said, “This plan allows people to pick any day or days in May that work for them, which makes it super convenient and allows the SML community to come together for this critical initiative. Everyone wants the lake looking its best prior to boating season, so we encourage everyone who uses and enjoys the lake to take a few hours and volunteer.”

Rupnik added, “We will continue to support the effort by providing free heavy-duty trash bags and gloves, as well as offering up to $400 in reimbursement for groups that utilize dumpsters for their events. We’re able to make those accommodations because of our amazing sponsors, who have continued to donate generously to Take Pride in SML.”