NWS Announces Winter Storm Watch for Roanoke

The National Weather Service has announced the City of Roanoke is under a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of 1/4″ to 1/2″ are possible. Impacts to the area could include power outages, tree damage, and hazardous road conditions. The City reminds residents to take the following precautions for winter weather conditions:

Know before you go — be cautious as you travel, check 511 (VDOT) for the most up to date road conditions.

Tune in to local TV and radio stations for the latest weather advisories and information.

Charge your cell phone and make sure your power outage kit is stocked in case of an outage. (Don’t forget your pets needs!)

Check on your elderly or at-risk neighbors to make sure they are prepared for the snow, ice, or possible outages.

Residents are asked to direct calls for service and information related to weather conditions to the appropriate offices that can best respond to these needs:

Calls or texts to 911 should be reserved for medical, fire, or police emergencies only.

To report power outages, call AEP at 800-956-4237.

To report problems with water mains in the City, contact the Western Virginia Water Authority at 853-5700.

If Valley Metro buses transitions to snow routes, information will be available at 540-982-2222 or on the Valley Metro website at www.valleymetro.com

Information about snow removal in the City is available at www.roanokeva.gov/snow.