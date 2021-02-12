Spring Fire Season Begins Monday February 15th: 4 PM Law Goes Into Effect

In Virginia, spring brings increased wildfire potential and a greater threat for escaped

fires. Virginia’s spring wildland fire season and accompanying 4 PM Burning Law

officially begin Monday, February 15.

The law prohibits burning before 4 p.m. each day between February 15 and April 30 if the fire is in, or within 300 feet of woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. In addition to being tended at all times, fires started after 4 p.m. should not have additional material added to the burn after midnight. If weather conditions become critical, localities often add further restrictions to outdoor burning at the town, city, and county levels. So, be sure to check with your local officials before burning.

Ninety-five percent of wildland fires in Virginia are human-caused. The majority of

escaped fires result from people burning debris, such as accumulated brush piles or

trash, on dry and windy days. Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) officials

emphasize that citizens should take extreme caution, even within the bounds of the law,

to ensure they are burning safely. Keep your piles small, remove anything burnable

from within 10 feet of your pile or burn barrel, and have water and a shovel or rake

nearby.

Why 4 p.m. and why in the spring? During the spring, burning conditions become

incredibly conducive to fire spread due to increased and erratic winds, drying of fuels

(such as leaf litter) that are dormant this time of year, and lower humidity. As the days

start to become warmer, radiant energy from the sun shining down on dry grass, dead

leaves and other materials, further dries out existing fuels, making them a tinderbox.

What may start out as a small fire can quickly escape and grow into a wildfire that

engulfs hundreds, if not thousands, of acres. After 4 p.m., winds tend to decrease and

the moisture in the air and fuels increases, lessening the potential for fires to escape.

VDOF’s Assistant Director of Fire and Emergency Response, Dave Houttekier said, “The 4 PM Burning Law is one of the most effective tools we have to prevent wildfires.” Emphasizing the importance of the regulation he added, “By adhering to the law and not burning before 4 p.m., people are less likely to start a fire that threatens