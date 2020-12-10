VA Tech Professor’s Photo Sleuth Software Helps Investigate 150-year Mystery of John Wilkes Booth

Twelve days after the assassination of President Lincoln, history records show that Booth suffered a fatal gunshot wound while resisting arrest. Today, the Booth family believes he faked his death, reunited with his wife, going on to marry again under an assumed name, eventually revealing his true identity in a series of clues.

Through the Civil War Photo Sleuth Facebook page, the History Channel show’s producers contacted Luther as they had been granted access to 60 boxes of rare documents at Harvard University that could speak to the mystery.

The producers were specifically interested in the photo sleuth’s cutting-edge facial recognition technology to see if they could make any positive photo identifications to Booth. Since its launch in 2018, users have uploaded photos, tagged them with visual cues, and connected them to profiles of Civil War soldiers with detailed records of military history to the photo sleuth website.

These visual clues, such as coat color, chevrons, shoulder straps, collar insignia, and hat insignia, are then linked to search filters to prioritize the most likely matches.