VA Tech / Montgomery Executive Airport Enhances Innovation, Economic Opportunities

For the passengers of the nearly 14,000 annual flights traveling through the Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport, the 310-acre airport in Blacksburg serves as a gateway into all the New River Valley has to offer.

For business travelers, it is the launching pad for new economic development opportunities in the region.

For innovators, it is the conduit to the cutting-edge research and discovery that take place at Virginia Tech and nearby technology and manufacturing companies.

For those learning to fly, it’s the solid ground upon which they find themselves after their first successful landing.

For Keith Holt, executive director of the Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport, it is a place that brings in countless new opportunities for the region each day.

Holt recently joined the airport in July, replacing Michael St. Jean, who led the airport since 2002 before retiring. Holt previously served as manager of the New River Valley Airport.

The Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport is conveniently located adjacent to Virginia Tech on Research Center Drive, steps away from the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center and mere minutes away from the Blacksburg campus. It facilitates a number of business activities, including aerial inspections, photography, surveying, agricultural spraying, emergency medical aviation, and flight training. It also serves as a gateway for business and political leaders, law enforcement, public charters, Virginia Tech Athletics, recreational flying, and rescue flights.

Virginia Tech Air Transportation Services also operates flights out of its hangar at the airport. The university unit provides safe, on-demand air transportation for Virginia Tech employees or employees of university-related corporations on official university business. It is staffed by five pilots and supported by a flight operations manager.