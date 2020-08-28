City To Refund Parking Citations Issued in Error

On June 15, 2020, the City of Roanoke Auditing Report concerning On-Street Parking found a potential issue in which parking citations were issued in place of a warning in certain situations. In order to address the situation the City of Roanoke, in partnership with Lancor Parking who operates the PARK Roanoke program, has established a refund program.

Anyone who believes they may have incorrectly received a citation in place of a warning between Jan. 1, 2017, and March 25, 2020, can submit a claim to PARK Roanoke through Sept. 1, 2021. If a claim is found to be eligible, a refund for the total amount of the citation, any fees associated with the citation and compounded interest, will be issued.

Individuals can request a refund by visiting www.parkroanoke.com and clicking on the banner that says: WARNING CITATION REFUND: CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT ELIGIBILITY. Citizens should allow up to 10 business days for a reply regarding eligibility.

If you qualify, allow three to six weeks for the refund to be processed. Refunds will only be eligible for specific first-time violations including parking within a designated loading zone, parking or stopping in a no-parking zone, and for exceeding timed parking. A full list of eligible violations can be found here.

To ensure this issue is resolved going forward, PARK Roanoke has implemented the following steps:

Completed Full Software upgrade to the TickeTrack System.

Created New SCOFFS that accurately identify warning tickets vs. citations.

Periodic spot audits conducted by management.

Reviewing Current City Code.

For more information visit www.parkroanoke.com or call 540-343-0585.