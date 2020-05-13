VA Tech Class of 2020: Veterinary Student Named Class Valedictorian

Once enrolled at the veterinary college, Pouliot thrived in good part because of support from mentors who inspired her. Though initially not inclined to specialize while in school, those mentors guided her to a decision to pursue cardiology.

During a mentor event at the veterinary college, she met Bill Tyrrell ’92, a cardiologist who received the college’s Lifetime Achievement Alumni Award in 2019.

“I think I walked by his table four or five times, just trying to gather the courage,” Pouliot laughed. “When I finally sat down to talk to him, he said, ‘I have the best job in the world, and I love getting up and going to work every morning, and I wouldn’t change a thing.’ And that convinced me.”

The interaction with Tyrrell led Pouliot to speak to former cardiology professor Jonathan Abbott and cardiology residents Hyeon Jeong and Giulio Menciotti, who all offered insight and guidance. On the heels of this encouragement, Pouliot decided that cardiology was the right specialization for her. “It was a group effort,” she said.

Besides her work as a research assistant in the Zajac Parasitology Lab and on a retrospective cardiology study with Abbott, Pouliot’s hands-on experience in the college’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital proved to be especially meaningful.

One special patient, a sheltie named Chloe who was experiencing atrial fibrillation, revealed to Pouliot that her ability to make an impact was considerable.

“I built a good relationship with both Chloe and her mom,” Pouliot explained. “If there was a day they didn’t come in, I would call them every morning to see how she was doing. I really saw the effect that cardiology could have on a patient’s life, and I was glad to give Chloe more time with her family. Her mom sent us a nice email just saying thank you after Chloe passed away.”

Along with helping patients and their owners, Pouliot said that she is proudest of the relationships she built with her peers while at the college. Such connections helped them work through challenges together.

With degree in hand, Pouliot is headed to Texas A&M University to complete a small animal rotating internship, aiming for a cardiology residency afterward. “I’d love to be able to give back through mentoring,” she said, “because I’ve had such great mentors here.”

— Sarah Boudreau