HHS Awards $7,961,099 to Expand COVID-19 Testing in Virginia

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), has awarded $7,961,099 to 26 health centers in Virginia, to expand COVID-19 testing. KUUMBA Community Health Center has been selected in Roanoke. Across the nation, nearly $583 million was awarded to 1,385 HRSA-funded health centers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and eight U.S. territories to support their testing capacity. Nearly 88 percent of HRSA-funded health centers report testing patients, with more than 65 percent offering walk-up or drive-up testing. Health centers are currently providing more than 100,000 weekly COVID-19 tests in their local communities. Today’s funding for health centers is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, signed into law by President Trump on April 24th. The legislation provides funding for small businesses and individuals financially affected by COVID-19, additional funding for hospitals and healthcare providers, and increased testing capabilities to help track the spread and impact of the coronavirus. “This new funding secured by President Trump will expand the work health centers are doing to test Americans for COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Widespread testing is a critical step in reopening America, and health centers are vital to making testing easily accessible, especially for underserved and minority populations. Further, because health centers can help notify contacts of patients who test positive, they will continue playing an important role in cooperating with state and local public health departments.” HRSA-funded health centers will use this funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of their local communities, including the purchase of personal protective equipment; training for staff, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; notifying identified contacts of infected health center patients of their exposure to COVID-19; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities. “Health centers are a first line of defense, as they are testing for coronavirus and delivering high-quality primary care to our nation’s most vulnerable populations.” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “In the fight against COVID-19, we must marshal all of our resources to keep Americans healthy and care for those who become ill.” Today’s investments build upon the $1.42 billion HRSA has awarded to health centers to address COVID-19, which will bring the Trump Administration’s total COVID-19 investment in health centers to nearly $2 billion. For a list of award recipients, visit https://bphc.hrsa.gov/emergency-response/expanding-capacity-coronavirus-testing-FY2020-awards. To learn more about health center capacity and the impact of COVID-19 on health center operations, patients and staff, visit https://bphc.hrsa.gov/emergency-response/coronavirus-health-center-data. For more information about COVID-19, visit http://coronavirus.gov/.