PERSPECTIVE: Keep Calm and Carry On . . .

“You have nothing to fear but fear itself . . .”

“Keep calm and carry on . . .”

Theses are simple words that define ‘the story you tell yourself’ about our current situation.

Imagine how challenging it must have been to ’carry on’ in the early 1940‘s with the chaos swirling about from a multitude of events, daily. So was this earlier generation made up of super heroes? I have yet to talk to any of them that thought so, as a matter a fact. It was their simple, humble approach to life that anchored them, with FAITH being their secret weapon.

You cannot stand alone and hope to prevail. In uncertain times, especially, one must reach down deep and listen. You may hear a cacophony of noise, but if you slow down and listen to the ’whispers’, the Holy Spirit is there, and will guide you to that ‘next right decision.’ This isn’t always easy, but if you keep calm, and continuously listen, you will find the best way to ’carry on’.

Uncertainty is not something we like to embrace. Our current stock market is proof of just that. We have days and weeks ahead that will be full of unexpected new territory. There will be challenges, but there will be opportunities, as well – to think and act differently from our normal routine. Listen for the whispers and be guided by your FAITH. The difference that one person can make is pretty impactful.

“It is not what happens to you but how you react that matters.”

For many this virus is an annoyance and little more than a disruption, but for others, it is a true evil enemy. Those at high risk have valid concerns; those in the medical community and public service are feeling heavy stress.

Ask for help when you need it, provide help when you can. Keep it simple and don’t give into fear, but rather rely on FAITH. Those around you may depend on it.

Anthony Conte