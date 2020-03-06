Carilion Clinic Gives Advice on Coronavirus Threat

While the coronavirus threat remains low in Virginia, the health and safety of patients, visitors and staff remain top priorities for Carilion.

As always, if you have flu-like symptoms, avoid close contact with others and wash your hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

As an extra layer of defense, Carilion is enlisting the public’s help by issuing standard flu season precautions in addition to some travel screening reminders:

If you are not feeling well, please refrain from visiting patients in Carilion facilities.

If you are a patient seeking care and you have flu-like symptoms (cough, congestion, runny nose, fever, etc.), please ask for a mask and let patient check-in know of your symptoms before sitting in a waiting room.

If you or an immediate family member have flu-like symptoms or have recently traveled abroad, please call the Carilion practice you plan to visit before using any walk-in services (e.g. VelocityCare urgent care services or walk-in primary care services). That will allow providers to perform a brief phone screening, ensuring staff are prepared to best serve you upon your arrival.

Carilion continues to offer patient travel screening questionnaires during the patient scheduling and registration process. Carilion teams are also monitoring seasonal illness and the coronavirus threat. They will provide updates should more stringent restrictions and screenings be implemented.

There are simple things you can do to help keep yourself and others healthy: