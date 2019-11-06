Dominga Murray, a senior communications and meteorology major at Virginia Commonwealth University, was crowned Miss Roanoke Valley 2020. The Miss Roanoke Valley competition was held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Dumas Center.

Murray won the talent award, for her singing performance of “Ain’t No Sunshine,” and the community service award, for her service work on ending hunger. She is the director of Helping Hands, a food bank that focuses on lowering food insecurity in Virginia.

In addition, Jordan Welker, a junior at the Colgan High School Center for Fine and Performing Arts, won the title of Miss Roanoke Valley’s Outstanding Teen 2020

An accomplished soprano who has performed with the Virginia All-State Honor Choir, Welker sang “Think of Me,” from Phantom of the Opera, for her talent. Welker’s community service platform is “Two Hands, One Heart: CPR Education and Awareness.” She is a Red Cross certified CPR, AED, and First Aid Instructor.

Makenzie Lucas was appointed Miss Roanoke Valley’s Teen-in-Training. Everley Boswell and Analise VandeLinde were crowned Miss Roanoke Valley’s Princesses in a non-competitive ceremony.