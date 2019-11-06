Restoration Housing Celebrates Renovation of Historic Home for Future Neighborhood Use

Restoration Housing has announced that they have finished the historic restoration of their third project, the circa 1820 structure of the Villa Heights Recreation Center, otherwise known as the Compton-Bateman House, in Northwest Roanoke.

The organization held a Ribbon Cutting on November 6th at 10:00 am to celebrate the completion of the restoration and their new tenant (Kingdom Life Ministries International) who moved in with a crowd of supporters and members of Roanoke City’s Economic Development Department.

The 5,000 square foot historic home is being leased to Kingdom Life Ministries International, a Northwest-based non-denominational church, which will be the anchor tenant to the community center with subtenant office space being leased to three local nonprofits: CAFE (Cultural Arts for Excellence) led by Donna Robinson, LEAP for Local Food led by Maureen Best, and The Humble Hustle led by Xavier Duckett. All of the organizations are in partnership together with a joint commitment to serve the surrounding neighborhood and to provide a welcoming space for the Northwest community to use and enjoy.

“Kingdom Life Ministries is extremely excited about the possibilities of community engagement in the Villa Heights neighborhood”, said Reverend Kathy O’Keefe, lead pastor of the church. “I have been moved by all the stories from individuals in the congregation sharing their wonderful memories of afterschool sports, educational programs, and dance practices that filled their days through programs that were available to them at Villa Heights Recreational Center. The memories are powerful and full of joy. So, it is the hope of our nonprofits to build relationships with the community and be supportive of the vision of the Villa Heights neighborhood and the surrounding Northwest community. We see it as an exciting opportunity to work with and serve the people of our community.”

Acquired by Restoration Housing in late 2017, this historic home is the third rehabilitation overhaul for the nonprofit organization, which began in 2014. Their first two projects are located in the West End and are both used as affordable rental housing and a fourth project is underway in Southeast Roanoke to provide four permanent supportive housing units to formerly homeless individuals.

Roanoke contractor Square 1, which also completed the West End constructions, performed the renovation of Villa Heights in conjunction with Hughes Architects and Engineers, who prepared the architectural drawings. Each of Restoration Housing’s projects uses historic tax credits to offset construction costs and keep rents affordable.

Restoration Housing’s mission is to create and assist in development projects with a focus on historic preservation of architectural resources. Our projects address the needs of limited income families and strengthen the community by reducing blight and vacancy.

Kingdom Life Ministries’ vision is ceentered around “Transforming Lives Through the Power of Love.”