Nominations for Neighborhood Partnership Awards are Open

The Roanoke Neighborhood Advocates (RNA) and Roanoke City Council have opened nominations for the citywide Neighborhoods Partnership Awards. This program recognizes and honors the outstanding contributions, excellence, and accomplishments achieved by neighborhood organizations and civic individuals who have partnered with city departments, schools, nonprofits, businesses, institutions, and others as follows:
- To make physical and/or social improvements to our neighborhoods;
- To connect neighbors and/or neighborhoods with one another; and/or
- To build the capacity of their neighborhood organization to better serve our community.
Click here to view the nomination form.
If you have questions about the awards, please contact Tonya Pickett, Neighborhood Services Coordinator, at 853-1647 or [email protected].