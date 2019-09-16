Forum Reveals ‘Limitless Potential’ From VA Tech / Carilion Partnership

“Our region is a world-class destination and the potential looks to be limitless.”

That was a key takeaway for Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission, after learning about how Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic’s unique public-private partnership is invigorating the region’s economy.

“This is the biggest thing in Southwest Virginia,” said Dan O’Donnell, Roanoke County administrator, echoing Byrd’s comments.

Ninety-seven government officials settled into the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine auditorium in Roanoke for a first-of-its-kind joint regional public forum on Thursday. Governments from more than 20 localities spanning the New River Valley, Roanoke region, and Alleghany Valley were represented.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and Carilion Clinic’s President and Chief Executive Officer Nancy Howell Agee set the tone by portraying how both organizations have invested significantly throughout the region and across the commonwealth.