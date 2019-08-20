Department of Aviation Launches 2019-2020 Education Programs

The Virginia Department of Aviation (DOAV) has launched three educational programs to support aviation and career education across the Commonwealth. The teachers’ grants and scholarships are a part of the DOAV’s larger goal to fill the shortage of personnel in the aviation industry and to increase access to aviation education.

“These programs include the largest ever pool of money available for teachers grants’ and scholarships for aviation in Virginia,” said Mark Flynn, Director of the Virginia Department of Aviation.

Teachers’ Grant Program – Up to $500 of funding is available per classroom from selected September 2019 – June 2020. Teachers’ grants will reimburse instructors for the purchase of materials for aviation-related lesson plans.

This year’s grant program is the largest pool of money to date reserved for classroom assistance. In previous years, grants have included teachers who have purchased drones to study coastal erosion, reimbursement for flight simulation, and subsidies for field trips to wind tunnels for students of low-income households.

Virginia Aviation Scholarships – The DOAV and its partners: the Virginia Aviation Business Association; the Virginia Airport Operators Council; the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society; the Virginia Space Grant Consortium; and Women in Aviation International have announced scholarships and opportunities for students to receive pilot training and aviation education. The collection of 28 scholarships for Virginia students is the largest ever advertised by the DOAV.

International Aviation Art Contest – The DOAV is requesting art for the state level of the contest. This year’s theme is: “Flying Yesterday and Tomorrow.” To participate, students submit artwork to the DOAV before Jan. 13, 2020. Winners will be announced at the state, national, and international levels. Last year, Rachel Ji of McLean, VA was declared a 2nd place winner at the national level of the contest.

For more information and to apply, visit www.doav.virginia.gov. Applications and information packets have also been mailed to every public school in the state.