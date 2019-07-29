Army Offering Up to $40K In Enlistment Bonuses

The U.S. Army is offering up to $40,000 in bonuses for new recruits who enlist by the end of September.

Bonuses vary depending on the individual’s job selection, qualifications, length of enlistment, and basic training ship date.

Current incentives include up to $40,000 for selecting infantry, up to $16,000 for near-term ship dates, up to $25,000 for critical skills, $10,000 for Airborne or Ranger options, up to $40k for certain civilian acquired skills. The maximum allowable total bonus per individual is $40,000.

The Army is nearing the end of the recruiting year and has a variety of occupations currently available for individuals prepared to ship to basic training in the next two months, to include: infantryman, Special Forces candidate, cannon crewmember, joint fire support specialist, fire control specialist, multiple launch rocket system crewmember, field artillery fire-finder radar operator, patriot fire control enhanced operator/maintainer, patriot launching station enhanced operator/maintainer, cavalry scout, M1 armor crewman, signal support systems specialist.

The U.S. Army also offers up to $65,000 in student loan reimbursement for certain occupations.

To become a Soldier, individuals must meet all cognitive, physical and moral requirements.

