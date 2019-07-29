Centra Rivermont Autism Program School Opens in Roanoke

Centra, a not-for-profit healthcare system based in Lynchburg, is opening its 2nd Rivermont School location in Roanoke which will be dedicated to serving students with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Rivermont Schools provide a therapeutic educational program for students (ages 6-22) with special needs. Nine of the twelve Rivermont Schools house Rivermont Autism Programs (RAP) – Roanoke is the second location to expand into two separate schools. Brian Summo is the principal of the new school, located at 1314 Riverland Rd. SE. The school will open on August 19th.

RAP provides academic and behavioral services focusing on family-centered, evidence-based treatments with a foundation in Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) and Verbal Behavior for children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental disabilities.

Rivermont Schools are private, non-profit, special education day schools with 12 campuses across Virginia. Since 1986, Rivermont Schools have served children with severe emotional and behavioral disabilities, and several years ago began providing autism services. In doing so, a strong emphasis has been placed on strengthening the educational services and implementing research-based practices.

RAP – Roanoke Principal, Brian Summo says, “Rivermont Autism Program – Roanoke, in addition to traditional classrooms, will have a sensory room, an independent living apartment, a Speech, Physical, and Occupational therapy room, activity room, and outdoor playground. Our team consists of Board Certified Behavior Analysts, Board Certified assistant Behavior Analysts, Special Education Teachers, and Mental Health Associates. These professionals ensure that ABA techniques and methodologies are incorporated throughout individualized programs with an emphasis on communication, academics, life skills, vocational skills, and social skills. We are so pleased to be able to expand these services in the Roanoke Valley.”

Students are referred to Rivermont School through the public-school systems’ special education departments in conjunction with Community Policy and Management Teams (CPMT) and Family Assessment and Planning Teams (FAPT).

Rivermont Schools are licensed by the Virginia Department of Education and accredited by the Virginia Association of Independent Specialized Educational Facilities (VAISEF) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (AdvancED-SACS).

Established in 1987, Rivermont Schools are part of Centra’s broad range of mental health and educational programs for children and adolescents, including Bridges Treatment Center, a residential program in Lynchburg. Other Rivermont School campuses are in Chase City, Covington, Danville, Fairfield, Hampton, Lynchburg, Springfield, Petersburg, Fredericksburg, and Virginia Beach.

For more information, contact: Brian Summo at 540.566.3670 or [email protected] . www.rivermontschools.com

