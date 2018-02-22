City Seeking Public Input for Parks and Recreation Master Plan

Roanoke’s Parks and Recreation Department is creating a new Master Plan. As part of the process, the department will hold four public meetings to invite feedback from citizens on what they feel would benefit the city in relation to parks, indoor and outdoor facilities, pools, programs, etc. These hour-long meetings will be held at the following times:

Monday, March 5, at 6 p.m. at Preston Recreation Center

Monday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Library

Tuesday, March 6, at 6 p.m. at Eureka Recreation Center

Tuesday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Grandin CoLab

For those who cannot attend in person, the department will also broadcast the meetings live on PLAY Roanoke’s Facebook page.

This important process helps the department shape the future of our city. Every five years, the department develops this plan to map out the future of parks and recreation in the city. That’s how projects such as the Elmwood Park renovations, the new playground at Countryside Park, and our expansive greenway system came to be.

“Engaging the community in the development and ongoing improvement of our parks system is the most critical component of our master planning process,” Michael Clark, Director of Parks and Recreation, said. “Once we know what services and amenities our community values, we can begin making strides to bring those to the city.”

Citizens are encouraged to help the city formulate its plan by providing valuable input at any of the four meetings. For additional information, visit www.PLAYRoanoke.com/MasterPlan or call 540-853-2236.