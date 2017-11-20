DICK BAYNTON: Sanctimonious Sexual Subjugation

A dark cloud of sexual misbehavior has descended over our great republic from sea to shining sea and beyond. This cloud is emitting the toxic overtones of gender abuse and concealment and cover-up. The war on women as hailed by liberal progressives was real after all. We just didn’t understand that the elites spent some of their professional time in the war on women while the serf liberal progressives spent their time covering for the elites.

It was clear that Bill Clinton’s deviate behavior was socially unacceptable; women such as Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey, Kathy Shelton and Paula Jones reported errant conduct. However, Hillary was quick to demean the claimants and James Carville said that if you drag a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you will get. The liberal followers didn’t care about the validity of the women’s claims; they were more interested in the well-being of their star performer Bill Clinton. Lives that were ruined by keeping this sex-thirsty politician marching at the head of the progressive parade were simply collateral damage.

A photo circulating shows Al Franken fondling a sleeping fellow USO performer in2006 removing any doubt about the reported event. He has apologized to the lady, now a broadcaster in Los Angeles. This situation is being likened by the press and other critics as comparable to the alleged alliances of Roy Moore of Missouri who is trying to become a senator from the ‘Show-me ‘state. Moore says we should believe him, not The Washington Post. In 1983, Daniel Crane (R-IL) admitted to an affair with a 17-year-old female page. In the same year, Gerry Studds (D-MA) admitted to an affair with a male underage page. Crane was voted out of office the next year while Studds was re-elected seven more times and retired with generous benefits in 1997. Abject HYPOCRICY!

In summary, these misadventures among well-known and often powerful men are not all about sex but as violations of common sense, dignity and respect. Men, being customarily physically stronger than females and younger workers, confuse their greater physical and athletic perceived advantage as evidence that their intellectual capacity carries similar values. It is probably true that in many categories of judgment and general dexterity, women surpass men. On the other hand while men look at the physical characteristics of women, some of us believe we are handsome in spite of a belly-over-belt waistline, ragged facial stubble and wearing clothes that fit a decade ago.

As the current plethora of claims, apologies, admonishments, hypocrisy and threats withdraw to page 7 of our newspapers and footnotes on our radios and TV’s, we may believe with naïveté that abusive sexual advances and harassment will subside. The probability of that happening is probably about 1:100, meaning that like war, birth and taxes, nothing is going to change.

Other troubling information derived from these recent reports of sexual harassment is information indicating that more than 200 incidents of sexual harassment by Congressional staffs with payouts of more than $15 million has been paid to victims over the past several years. Apparently the $15 million is money that taxpayers contributed for good government but was used as hush money. Congress along with other government agencies is part of the morass where our elected congressional members live in the sludge of ‘The D.C Swamp.’ Among the many benefits ‘professional’ legislators receive is selective forgiveness. If our Congress had integrity and intestinal fortitude, one proven charge of any episode of harassment would return the member, whether first-termer or retired on-the-job, back to his or her home state of ‘infamy.’

These recent sex scandals are accelerators to reaching a new level of national mediocrity. Our public schools are failing; our national brand (reputation) has slipped behind (in order) Germany, France, UK, Canada and Japan. Our progressive liberalism is regressive and our political correctness is ignoble.

In spite of his crude remarks, his tweets and hyperbolic remarks Trump seems to be on a mission to remove the denizens from the swamp. If we are unable to drain the swamp, it will become a rancid cesspool.