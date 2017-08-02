Virginia Tech Once Again Ranked Among Top Schools in 2018 Princeton Review

Virginia Tech earned the top spot among 382 colleges and universities for “Their Students Love These Colleges” in The Princeton Review’s rankings for 2018.

The university was recognized in the top 20 for five other categories, including:

No. 5 for “Best Quality of Life”

No. 6 for “Best Campus Food”

No. 11 for “Best Alumni Network”

No. 15 for “Town-Gown Relations are Great”

No. 19 for “Happiest Students”

Senior Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Frank Shushok Jr. said the annual rankings reflect the university’s commitment to its students’ success and wellbeing.

“The faculty and staff at Virginia Tech wake up every day dreaming about how to strengthen the learning environment for our community,” said Shushok. “It is incredibly gratifying when students tell us we have created a place where they love to learn, find meaningful relationships, and where they discover their potential for the lives they hope to live.”

Rankings are organized into 62 categories and are based on 137,000 college students’ ratings of their schools.

“We know applicants need far more than an academic rating or ranking to find the college that will be best for them,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. “The 62 ranking lists are based entirely on data we gather beyond academics that gives insight into what the schools’ enrolled students say about their professors, administrators, school services, campus culture, and student life.”

Surveyed students described Blacksburg as the “perfect college town,” and The Princeton Review noted that “you’ll see more maroon and orange in a single day here than most people will see in a lifetime,” especially during football season.

The Princeton Review’s 26th annual rankings are included in “The Best 382 Colleges” guidebook.

Written by Tiffany Woodall.