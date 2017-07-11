Roanoke Catholic and North Cross Bring International Boarding School to Roanoke

Beginning in the 2017–18 school year, Wilson International Boarding Program in collaboration with North Cross and Roanoke Catholic schools will offer three floors of dormitory-style housing in the newly renovated, historic Boxley Building in downtown Roanoke located at 416 S. Jefferson Street.

These well-established private schools in Roanoke offer rigorous academic curriculum, competitive with the best college-preparatory schools in the Commonwealth of Virginia. While they recognize the importance of intellectual development and academic achievement, the schools also strive to promote personal integrity, empathy, and responsibility to self and community.

Through this endoctrine, graduates act as leaders in local and global communities, become persons of intellectual and moral courage, and scholars in the service of others.North Cross and Roanoke Catholic Schools offer international students in 9th-12th grades the opportunity to come to the United States to attend these exceptional private college preparatory schools while living in the vibrant, small city of Roanoke.

Originally built in the early 1920s by Boxley, a local building materials company, it was home to their offices until 2005. The eight-story Boxley Building which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places was purchased by local developer Lucas Thornton and his partners in early 2016. Thornton’s company, Hist:Re Partners LLC have been working diligently since the purchase to restore the building for residential living.

The student boarding program occupies three floors of the Boxley Building and offers “learning lofts” to accommodate three students per loft. They include a living area, private bathroom, and shared storage. Other features of the fully furnished lofts include high speeed Internet access, in unit washer and dryer, walk-in showers, and custom decorative lighting. Students have use of a fullly equipped gym, private study lounges, computer labs, a faculty resident with a 24/7 student life coordinator, game room and 24 hour security personnel.

Students receive meals, janitorial services, medical and mental health services, weekend activities in conjunction with North Cross and Roanoke Catholic Schools, and access to onsite TOEFL and SAT test prep services.

To learn more about Wilson International Boarding Program, Visit: http://www.livelearnroanoke.com/boarding_program.