Preservation Foundation Recognizes Historic Value of Municipal Building

The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation (RVPF) recognized the renovation of the century-old north lobby and entrance steps of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building with a Preservation Award in 2016, and is now installing a special plaque to honor its historic significance.
In 2015, the City of Roanoke marked the 100th anniversary of this building by reopening the Campbell Avenue entrance and remodeling the original lobby. Repairs were made to the crown molding and decorative portions of the ceiling coffers, new tile flooring was laid, walls repainted, wood doors replaced aluminum doors, and LED lighting was installed.
The plaque was underwritten by the Roanoke Chapter of the Colonial Dames who also, in 1926, donated a bronze tablet designed by Thomas Waterman of Boston, for installation on a pillar of the Roanoke Municipal Building. Inspired by this plaque, in 2012 the RVPF launched an Historic Plaque Program to promote awareness of historic buildings in downtown Roanoke.
Historic buildings continue to enhance downtown as a desirable location for commercial and residential tenants, and the RVPF wants these new tenants to appreciate their history. The Colonial Dames funded the creation and installation of three inaugural historic bronze plaques on landmark buildings in downtown Roanoke in support of the Program. Last year they donated $300 to the RVPF to continue the Program by recognizing the Municipal Building.
Since its establishment in 1987, the RVPF has promoted public awareness of the value of our historic, cultural and natural resources in the Roanoke Valley. The RVPF advocates for the preservation and good stewardship of these resources by educating the public through the historic plaques and interpretive panels, recognizing efforts of individuals and organizations with preservation awards, and calling attention to threatened resources through our endangered sites list each year.
Under the Historic Plaque Program, owners of eligible downtown buildings are encouraged to contact RVPF to apply for a plaque to support the objective of this Program. Approximately 17 building owners in the Downtown Historic district have participated in the Program to date.
For more information, contact Alison Blanton at info@roanokepreservation.org or 540-765-7154.