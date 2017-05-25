Preservation Foundation Recognizes Historic Value of Municipal Building

The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation (RVPF) recognized the renovation of the century-old north lobby and entrance steps of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building with a Preservation Award in 2016, and is now installing a special plaque to honor its historic significance.

In 2015, the City of Roanoke marked the 100th anniversary of this building by reopening the Campbell Avenue entrance and remodeling the original lobby. Repairs were made to the crown molding and decorative portions of the ceiling coffers, new tile flooring was laid, walls repainted, wood doors replaced aluminum doors, and LED lighting was installed.