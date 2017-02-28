Mount Regis Center Reopens After Devastating Fire

The Mount Regis Center that provides residential services for those seeking to recover from an alcohol or drug addiction problem already had plans to move into a larger facility on Knotbreak Road near the Salem Civic Center. A fire that destroyed most of the old facility in December just made it more of an imperative, and in late February the new 30,000 square foot home for Mount Regis was opened.

Director of Business Development Lisa Hatcher said they started working on their new home about 18 months ago and although they didn’t expect it to be finished until April, “after the fire occurred our company [Arcadia Healthcare] expedited the construction.”

The new facility will offer inpatient services; Hatcher said they weren’t quite sure what to do about outpatient treatment for addiction “because we will be very tight for space. I’m sure we will [find] an additional location in the future for expanded outpatient services.”

More than twenty residents continued their treatment when they found other homes after the December fire. Hatcher says they have been invited to tour the new Mount Regis Center “as part of the healing process.” The December 30 fire that occurred near midnight led to a construction timetable that was shortened by about 6 weeks.

“We are so excited,” said Hatcher. For one thing the new location allows for more inpatient care, from 25 beds to 48 in what she terms a “state of the art facility. Top notch. You just have to see it to believe it. It’s amazing.”

Construction started in 2015 after Mount Regis found a suitable property near the Civic Center. Hatcher urges anyone with a friend or a loved one to come out and tour the facility, “and understand the type of services we offer. We’re back stronger than ever.”

Gene Marrano