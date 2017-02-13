Making Matches at The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

They didn’t know at the time they would end up being one of five couples that met and paired off in their small class.

As luck would have it, they ended up being in the same problem-based learning group at the start of the school year. The team of seven students spent a lot of time together during the first eight weeks of school.

“That was how our friendship developed,” Katie said.

Shortly after, the pair started dating and were engaged by the start of their fourth year, just in time for the residency application and match process.

“We knew there were a lot of great programs out there but we wanted to prioritize being together in a program versus any individual program on its own,” Russell said.

They also wanted to be close to their families, so they narrowed their focus to programs in the Southeast.

“The way we submitted our list, if we matched into any of our selections, it was a place where we would be together,” Russell said. “The Monday before Match Day we learned that we had both matched, so we knew we were going somewhere together. That was a big kicker to get that out of the way. Waiting for Friday was just to see where we were going to be.”

When the moment arrived on Match Day, Russell let Katie open her envelope first – knowing his would say the same thing.