Roanoke’s 100-Day Fitness Program Now Underway

Over the past five years, thousands of locals have joined the annual Roanoke 100 Miler. Hosted by Roanoke Parks and Recreation, the fitness program inspires participants to walk a mile or exercise for 30 minutes each day for 100 days. The program officially began on Saturday January 14th with a celebration in Wasena Park and one-mile group walk along the greenway.

“Our goal with the 100 Miler is to encourage overall wellness and good daily exercise habits,” said Cindy McFall, Community Recreation Coordinator at Roanoke Parks and Recreation. “The key is to get moving for 30 additional minutes each day. You can bike, hike, swim, dance, walk, practice yoga – mix it up, have fun, and do activities you love to do!”

The 14-week program costs $9 or $19 with a shirt. Roanoke Parks and Recreation sends weekly emails, which include suggested walking routes, fitness tips, information about group walks and prize giveaways.

“The program is very flexible and self-guided,” added McFall. “We want participants to listen to their bodies and customize the program to fit their needs.”

Participants are encouraged to track their activity using Roanoke Parks and Recreation’s printable fitness tracker or use an app. The program, sponsored by Walkabout Outfitter and Fleet Feet Sports, ends on Sunday, April 23 with a final walk and celebration at Mountain View Recreation Center.

To register or learn more about the Roanoke 100 Miler, visit www.playroanoke.com/roanoke-100-miler.