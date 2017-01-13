Congressman Bob Goodlatte: How We Repeal and Replace Obamacare

Unaffordable premiums, deductibles through the roof, losing a doctor you’ve had for years, being dropped from the coverage you need – these are just some of the ways Obamacare isn’t working for Virginians. No amount of patches or delays can resuscitate Obamacare from its failures. The calls, letters, and emails I’ve received about what families, seniors, and businesses have experienced only emphasize this fact. That is exactly why Congress is getting to work on the process to repeal and replace this law.

An important part of this process is ensuring that there is a stable transition period between repealing Obamacare and the new health care solution. While I want the families who are hurting under Obamacare to feel relief as quickly as possible, it’s important that we have a transition period.

Before Congress can implement a new health care system that truly works for the American people, we have to get rid of what is not working today. In the first step toward repeal, the House of Representatives and Senate approved a resolution to initiate a procedure called reconciliation, which is filibuster proof in the Senate. The resolution includes reconciliation instructions, the means by which committees can draft legislation to repeal portions of Obamacare within their jurisdiction. In the House, once legislation is approved by the relevant committees, it will be put together into one, straightforward bill to dismantle Obamacare. Once the House and Senate pass the bill resulting from the reconciliation process, it would then go to the President for his signature.

Many are asking what a new health care system will look like. Crafting a new system that works for Americans is of the utmost importance and something Congress is taking very seriously. House Republicans have shared numerous ideas over the past several years that would create a health care system focused on patients, not the government.

The Better Way agenda, developed last fall, is our starting point for a replacement system that promotes more choices and lower costs. Committees are already hard at work on plans and taking input from lawmakers and constituents from across the country. If you would like to share how Obamacare has impacted you, or your thoughts on what should be part of health care reform, please visit my website at Goodlatte.House.Gov.

As the United States prepares for a new Administration, now is the time to reverse the flawed policies of Obamacare and implement real, patient-centered health care reforms. In the coming months, I look forward to advancing the health care reforms the American people have demanded. Never before has Congress had a better opportunity to act and clear a path for health care reforms that put patients first, not big government mandates.

Congressman Bob Goodlatte