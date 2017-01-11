An Open Letter to The Star City

I have lived here since 2009. I came after successfully making it through my first bout with cancer. I started a business and gave it away when I went into hospice and a nursing home. I survived and had the surgery they thought they couldn’t do. As I journeyed I devastated my finances, went on Medicaid, and disappointed lawyers and medical professionals as I struggled to pay their bills. I failed. The cancer still rears its ugly head but I live in triumph.

I need your help in making my dream a reality for Roanoke needs a hospice house. Not another program…a house…where people can die in peace and dignity. A beautiful, clean well- staffed loving place where the dying can die and the grieving can grieve.

I am not well connected. I live from month to month but have all I need. I even have things I want in my life…joy, laughter, love, faith, sorrow, tears, perseverance and good food.

When I mentioned my desire to two doctors they said I needed 9 million dollars and that was a figure from years gone by. We need to raise this money and make The Gabrielle Faith Hospice House a reality. Not everyone has family that will care for them as they are dying. Won’t you please raise your voice, your heart and your money to help. I will raise the vision.

I need a lawyer, architect, financial advisor, web designer, a board and funds to fulfill my vision.

Are you willing to volunteer?

Christine Slade

Roanoke VA

540 589 2791