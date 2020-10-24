Passenger Traffic Remains Flat at ROA 

September 2020 flat from August 2020 at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport saw passenger traffic remain flat in September 2020 over August 2020. September 2020 saw 21,659 passengers fly via ROA compared to 21,704 in August 2020, a reduction of 45 passengers. The airport’s loss of 45 passengers from August to September equates to a loss of one fewer passenger flying each day. Since September is shorter than August, the amount of traffic is flat compared to the prior month.

The airport saw a decrease in September 2020 traffic of 64% on a year-over-year basis; however, nationally, traffic was off 68%. September 2020 saw 21,659 passengers fly via ROA compared to 60,253 in September 2019, a decrease of 38,594 passengers. Year to date passenger traffic as of September 2020 was down 58% versus 2019, with 217,531 passengers served this year compared to 525,584 in 2019. Despite traffic being down year over year, it has increased or remained flat every month since bottoming out in April.

“We are pleased to see passenger traffic holding steady as we move out of summer and into the fall,” stated Timothy T. Bradshaw, A.A.E., executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “Passengers are more and more comfortable in the measures taken by the air carriers and airports to ensure their safety. We hope traffic grows through the fall. Lower overall airfare has stimulated demand, and as airlines rebuild their schedules, it is critical to use our current service not only to keep it but also to have more restored and help our economy grow. We continue to appreciate the support of our community, choosing ROA, and not driving out of the market to fly.”

The Commission works with the airlines to maintain air service in the region and has implemented enhanced cleaning protocols, as have the airlines, to make air travel as safe as possible.