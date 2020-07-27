Mack Trucks Roanoke Valley Operations Begins to Roll Out First Models

Mack Trucks recently began initial production of its all-new Mack MD Series of medium-duty trucks at its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility. Full production of the Mack MD Series is scheduled to begin Sept. 1, 2020.

Pictured above is the Mack MD7, a class 7 model with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 33,000 pounds. Mack announced in January it had invested $13 million to establish RVO to produce the Mack MD7 and the Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, with a GVWR of 25,995 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

The new trucks will meet the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. Available in 4 x 2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability for tough urban settings.

The MD Series cab design features a short bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches, an industry best. Mack matched the bold look and styling of the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model, as a basis for the grille and hood design found on the MD Series. The Mack MD Series will be supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network.

Mack Trucks has provided purpose-built transportation solutions for more than a century and is now one of North America’s largest producers of heavy-duty trucks. Mack trucks are also sold and serviced through an extensive distribution network in more than 45 countries.

Mack trucks, diesel engines and transmissions sold in North America are all assembled in the United States. Mack manufacturing locations are certified to the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, ISO 14001 standard for environmental management systems and OHSAS 18001 standard for health and safety management systems.

Mack is also a proud sponsor of Share the Road, an American Trucking Associations public information campaign aimed at enhancing the safety of our nation’s roadways.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which provides transport solutions by offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 104,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2019, net sales amounted to about $45.7 billion.

Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.volvogroup.com.