City Moves Forward with Conceptual Design for Transit Transfer Station

The City of Roanoke’s Capital Improvement Program includes funding for the construction of a new Transit Transfer Center for the operation of the Greater Roanoke Transit Company (GRTC)—Valley Metro.

The current Transfer Center, located at Campbell Court, is outdated based on current operations and is nearing the end of its useful life. Property located at 301 Salem Avenue was purchased to facilitate the construction of the new facility.

The construction of the facility is associated with the proposed redevelopment of the Campbell Court site by Hist:Re Partners, LLC, for a mixed-use building to accommodate retail, office, and residential use, and redevelopment of property located at 1 Jefferson Street for use as a passenger rail station for Amtrak.

Spectrum Design, PC is providing architectural and engineering services for the project. Spectrum has been actively focused on the conceptual design elements for the new Transit Transfer Center. Click this link to see illustrations showing conceptual renderings of the new facility. The City is committed to engaging with the community as the design for the new facility progresses.

Community engagement regarding this concept and further detailed design elements is targeted for June. In the interim, community members are invited to provide comments on the illustrations by sending an email to [email protected] with the subject line: ROANOKE TRANSIT TRANSFER STATION.

Funding in the Capital Improvement Program for the project totals $9.8 million. Valley Metro received a grant in the amount of $600,000 for architectural and engineering, and will seek additional grant funding to reduce the amount of local funding needed to complete the project.

The project will require Section 106 Historic Review by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment review, and approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

For more information, contact Tiffany Bradbury, Community Engagement Manager for the City, at 853-6428 or [email protected].