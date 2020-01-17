Retirement Unlimited Names Vice President of Culinary Experience & Operations

Retirement Unlimited, Inc. (RUI), has announced the promotion of Chef Mohamed Tarawneh to Vice President of Culinary Experience and Operations for the family-owned and Virginia based Senior Living Community management company.

In his new position, Chef Mohamed oversees the fine-dining experience for all RUI communities ensuring the Executive Chefs meet and exceed the culinary expectations of the residents and guests whether in the restaurant-style dining room or through catering services.

“Under Chef Mohamed’s direction, the fine-dining experience has been taken to the next level at all of our communities,” said Doris-Ellie Sullivan, President of RUI. “In his time with RUI, he has already made significant strides towards the implementation of an innovative approach to setting the stage for a customized dining experience. We look forward to what he will bring to the ‘table’ next.”

Chef Mohamed brings 15 years of culinary expertise to RUI with a comprehensive knowledge of international cuisine. He started his RUI career at Heatherwood Community in 2012. In 2017, he was promoted to Senior Executive Chef and in 2018 to Corporate Director of Culinary Experience.

Chef Mohamed has brought a sophistication to RUI communities with the implementation of an a la carte menu. In addition to serving the residents daily, Chef Mohamed extended the culinary experience to Bistro offerings and catering services to the residents, families and local organizations.

He has partnered with RUI University, lifelong learning program, to offer one of the compnay’s most popular classes – “Cross-Country Cuisines”. In 2019, he placed first in the prestigious Senior Dining Association’s 2019 Culinary Showdown. In 2020, he will be adding a Wine Club and other specialty programs to continue the Culinary Experience for residents, families, team members and communities served.

“I aspire to create a menu that redefines the art of fine dining at our communities,” said Chef Mohamed. “It’s refreshing and exciting to be a part of a company where my culinary aspirations are in line with their goals and expectations.”

Retirement Unlimited, Inc. (RUI) is owned and operated by the Virginia families of Fralin and Waldon. Led by its third generation of Fralins and second generation of Waldrons, RUI currently has 10 senior living communities throughout Virginia and several active development projects. Their communities offer independent living, assisted living, and memory care – Inspiritás as well as a full spectrum of life enrichment programs including RUI University, a lifelong learning and continuing education program.