2019 White House Ornament Marks First Presidential Helicopter Ride

This year’s White House Historical Association’s 39th official White House Christmas ornament honors a precedent that, to later generations of Americans, became routine.

That precedent was a president of the United States riding in a helicopter. The first president to do it was Dwight D. Eisenhower.

This year’s ornament takes the shape of a helicopter, representing Eisenhower as both an innovator and the first president to have flown in that aircraft while in office.

“It was sort of by happenstance that Eisenhower took his first helicopter ride,” association president Stewart McLaurin told First Coast News in November.

Following Eisenhower’s presidency, the use of helicopters has become a standard feature of presidential travel.