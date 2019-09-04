National Science, Health, and Policy Headliners Slated For Strauss Lecture Series

A Nobel prize winner and two National Institutes of Health leaders are among internationally known speakers programmed for the new season of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture Series in Roanoke.

The free lectures, named for Maury Strauss, a Roanoke businessman and longtime community benefactor, feature scientific topics straight from today’s headlines, from climate change to human gene editing.

“We strive to present the world’s leading authorities on advanced, thought-provoking topics in science, medicine, health, and policy,” said Michael Friedlander, executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and host of the seminar series. “Sharing the excitement and promise of scientific and biomedical research with the Roanoke community and our Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic colleagues is an important part of our mission. The experts who visit the research institute are leading contributors and voices on the cutting edge of the latest knowledge, vision, and implementation of improved health and quality of life.”

Because of the demand for quality scientific speakers, some of the lectures are scheduled more than a year in advance.

Nobel laureate Michael Young, a biologist and geneticist who received the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his contributions to the science of circadian rhythms, will be among this season’s visitors. Young discovered the molecular mechanisms in cells that help us set our biological clocks to the different phases of day and night.

In addition, Eliseo Perez-Stable, director of the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities, will talk about an effort to bridge the sciences and develop a coordinated research vision to improve health outcomes in populations that experience health disparities. His work shines a light on ways to improve health care for racial and ethnic minorities, socioeconomically disadvantaged populations, underserved rural populations, and sexual and gender minorities.

Another National Institutes of Health official, Christopher Austin, director of the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, will explain the easily misunderstood process of translating observations in the laboratory or clinic into useful health care interventions.

The lecture series kicks off on Sept. 19 with Julie Pulerwitz, the director of the HIV and AIDS program of the Population Council, an international nonprofit organization that conducts research in biomedicine, social science, and public health.

A leader in implementation science, Pulerwitz stresses that for HIV research to effectively inform programs and policies, researchers must engage in regular dialogue with communities and policymakers — along the lines of the Strauss lectures.