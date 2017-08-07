Roanoke Selected for U.S. Navy Band Tour

On Aug. 16, America’s Navy is coming to Roanoke: one of five cities to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2017 tour.

The free concert performed by the Navy’s premiere bluegrass ensemble, Country Current, will take place in Elmwood Park at 7:00 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Beverages and food will be sold on-site.

“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy,” said Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer. “Today, we have Sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home.”

Country Current is renowned for its versatility and excellent musicianship, performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. Based in Washington, D.C., the band’s 2017 tour will cover five cities and more than 1,000 miles.

The free concert is presented through a partnership between Roanoke Parks and Recreation and the U.S. Navy Band.