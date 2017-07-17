Ronald McDonald House To Host Adopt-a-Room Open House

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia (RMHC) is holding an open house to formally launch its Adopt-a-Room Program on Aug. 17th from 4 until 7 p.m. at the House, 2224 Jefferson St.

The event is a celebration that will recognize all who have played instrumental roles in giving birth to the new program and will let others in the community know how they can get involved.

“It’s exciting to see this project come to life,” said Executive Director Anna Semonco. “This program is a way for us to continue to provide a beautiful home for so many families who need a place to stay while their child is in the hospital, and that is so important to us.”

Adopt-a-Room started about two years ago with a grant from the Roanoke Women’s Foundation for $30,000. That, along with other reserve funds, enabled the renovation of four bedrooms and replacement of surface flooring in common areas. There are two parts to the Ronald McDonald House Adopt-a-Room Program – Adopt-a-Room, a permanent sponsorship, and Love-a-Room, which can be renewed. Each meets two critical needs of the house: renovation and maintaining.

Those who will be recognized during the open house are The Branch Group, the first to Adopt-a-Room; Love-a-Room Sponsors Graham White and GJ Hopkins, Inc.; the late Jane Tanger Black, and Carilion Children’s for their contributions in making the program possible.

Mike Whiteside and Robert Kulp of Black Dog Salvage will be acknowledged for contributing the recognition plaques (along with an anonymous donor), which were created by Patrick Hawks and his amazing team and print designed by David Schultz of The Sign Factory. The one-of-a-kind pieces will be displayed on each of the 18 bedroom doors.

Built in 1984, The Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia is a beautiful 18-bedroom English Tudor that blends seamlessly into the South Roanoke neighborhood. The goal is to keep it beautiful inside and out. The House sees approximately 700 families a year; some stay as long as 100 days.

The Adopt-a-Room Program is a permanent sponsorship that completely renovates a room by replacing old wallpaper with freshly painted walls and worn carpet with beautiful laminate flooring. In addition, overhead lighting will be installed along with new blinds and window treatments, and the bathrooms completely gutted and replaced with all new fixtures.

Love-a-Room is a renewable sponsorship that provides sustainable means to keep the house up and running day after day.

Anna said: “Just imagine having company 24/7, 365 days a year – the wear and tear on your home and the toll it takes on your utilities, that’s why Love-a-Room is so important to help us in maintaining our home.”

While ensuring the home and rooms remain comfortable and beautiful from one family to the next, sponsorships helps families by:

• Reducing stress and financial burden

• Improving psychological well-being knowing they’re close to their child

• Strengthening coping abilities by getting a better night’s sleep

• Offering a caring supportive environment

For more information visit RMHC-SWVA.org, email Executive Director Anna Semonco at asemonco@rmhouse.net or call 540-857-0770.