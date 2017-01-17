Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates National Mentoring Month With “Big For A Day”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia (BBBS) celebrates National Mentoring Month with Big For A Day. This week, children on the BBBS waitlist between the ages of 9-12 will have the privilege of spending two hours with a prominent community leader from Roanoke, New River Valley or Pulaski County.

These leaders will spend time getting to know their Little, sharing their personal story, and showing them the ins and outs of their careers. This is an impactful strategy for Littles to see the value of education and their endless potential.

For more information, visit www.bigslittles.org/event/big-for-a-day.

Here is a complete list of our 2017 Bigs for a Day in Roanoke, New River Valley and Pulaski County:

Roanoke on January 18, 2017 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM

Massimo Lamacchia – Team Member | Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey

Chief Tim Jones – Police Chief | Roanoke City Police

Natalie Faunce – Host | Daytime Blue Ridge

Bill Hume – Interactive Design Group

Dave Prosser – Director of Community Development | Freedom First Credit Union

Pulaski on January 19, 2017 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM

Erik Bobella – Director of Business Development | Korona Candles

Chris Sartin – Safety Manager | Phoenix Packaging

Chief Gary Roche – Chief of Police | Town of Pulaski

Rebecca Reece – Finance Director| Town of Pulaski

John White – Economic Development Director | Town of Pulaski

New River Valley on January 20, 2017 from 11:00 – 1:00 PM

Tom Shaver – General Manager | The Inn at Virginia Tech

Adam Soccolich – Director of Operation | Modea

Karla Gragg – Manager, Finance and HR | Revivicor

Danielle Denney – VCOM

Meghan Goodman and Rex Card – Rackspace

Billie Jean Hilton – Hospitalist Practice Manager | LewisGale Regional Health System

Dick Bailey – VT Montgomery Executive Airport