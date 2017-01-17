Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates National Mentoring Month With “Big For A Day”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia (BBBS) celebrates National Mentoring Month with Big For A Day. This week, children on the BBBS waitlist between the ages of 9-12 will have the privilege of spending two hours with a prominent community leader from Roanoke, New River Valley or Pulaski County.
These leaders will spend time getting to know their Little, sharing their personal story, and showing them the ins and outs of their careers. This is an impactful strategy for Littles to see the value of education and their endless potential.
For more information, visit www.bigslittles.org/event/big-for-a-day.
Here is a complete list of our 2017 Bigs for a Day in Roanoke, New River Valley and Pulaski County:
Roanoke on January 18, 2017 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM
Massimo Lamacchia – Team Member | Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey
Chief Tim Jones – Police Chief | Roanoke City Police
Natalie Faunce – Host | Daytime Blue Ridge
Bill Hume – Interactive Design Group
Dave Prosser – Director of Community Development | Freedom First Credit Union
Pulaski on January 19, 2017 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM
Erik Bobella – Director of Business Development | Korona Candles
Chris Sartin – Safety Manager | Phoenix Packaging
Chief Gary Roche – Chief of Police | Town of Pulaski
Rebecca Reece – Finance Director| Town of Pulaski
John White – Economic Development Director | Town of Pulaski
New River Valley on January 20, 2017 from 11:00 – 1:00 PM
Tom Shaver – General Manager | The Inn at Virginia Tech
Adam Soccolich – Director of Operation | Modea
Karla Gragg – Manager, Finance and HR | Revivicor
Danielle Denney – VCOM
Meghan Goodman and Rex Card – Rackspace
Billie Jean Hilton – Hospitalist Practice Manager | LewisGale Regional Health System
Dick Bailey – VT Montgomery Executive Airport