VA GOP Responds To State Creating Election Integrity Oversight Unit

The following is a public statement from the Republican Party of Virginia regarding Attorney General Miyares’ September 9 announcement to create an Election Integrity unit, as reported here.

[This week], Attorney General Jason Miyares is taking another important step toward securing our elections by establishing an Election Integrity Unit within the Office of the Attorney General. This bold initiative will increase transparency in our elections, restore confidence in our democratic process, and better ensure that every vote is counted in accordance with the law.

Just this week, we saw the need for stronger protections for our elections system when a former top Prince William County election official was indicted on fraud charges related to the 2020 election. [See The Roanoke Star coverage here.] By prosecuting this individual, Attorney General Miyares is sending a strong message to election officials throughout the state to follow the law, because our election process must be held to a high standard.

Today’s announcement is a continuation of Virginia Republicans’ commitment to secure elections. In just the past few months, Governor Youngkin, Attorney General Miyares, and Republicans in the state legislature have fought efforts to discredit the results of our 2021 statewide elections, banned outside funding of our elections, improved election night reporting to provide more transparency, cleaned up Virginia’s voter rolls, and reduced the number of excess mail-in ballots in circulation, among other accomplishments.

At the same time, Democrats in the state senate have blocked common-sense election integrity measures like voter ID, underscoring why it is so important that Republicans take back control of the chamber next year.