Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election

Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false statements, and willful neglect of duty.

Michele White served as Prince William County registrar from February 2015 until her sudden resignation in April 2021. Before taking that position, White had served as registrar for nearby Culpeper County. Prince William is on the southern side of populous Northern Virginia, with Fairfax and Loudoun Counties to the north and Stafford and Fauquier Counties to the south. With a population of just under a half-million, it is the second-most populous county in Virginia, second only to Fairfax. Since 2010 it has experienced an astounding 24% growth in number of residents. These numbers give Prince William an incredibly important role in Virginia’s elections.

For reference, Prince William has about double the population of the entire Roanoke Valley, including Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, Vinton, and southern Botetourt.

The registrar’s office, now under new leadership, claimed that White’s misconduct did not affect the outcome of any election.

The Office of the Attorney General of Virginia released the following statement:

Attorney General Jason Miyares [on September 7] announced that the Grand Jury for the 31st Judicial Circuit empaneled at Manassas indicted former Prince William County General Registrar Michele White on two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge. The charges are as follows;

Between August 1 st and December 31 st , 2020: Corrupt conduct as an election official (Va. Code sec. 24.2-1001.B).

and December 31 , 2020: Corrupt conduct as an election official (Va. Code sec. 24.2-1001.B). Between November 3 rd and November 10 th , 2020: False statement by an election official (Va. Code sec. 24.2-1016).

and November 10 , 2020: False statement by an election official (Va. Code sec. 24.2-1016). Between August 1st and December 31st, 2020: Willful neglect of duty as an election official (Va. Code sec. 24.2-1001.A).

The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment as these cases are open and ongoing.

–Scott Dreyer