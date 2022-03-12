SCOTT DREYER: Shifting Gears–The People’s Convoy Rolls Into MD & DC

As a local, western Virginia-owned and operated newspaper, TheRoanokeStar.com seeks to be open to feedback and requests. Last week a reader emailed us the following:

There is a huge convoy of vehicles and truckers going across the country promoting Freedom and an End to the Mandates, I would really like more news coverage from you on this so I don’t have to get the news from facebook and youtube.

They have a website thepeoplesconvoy.org.

Thanks

This reader’s request is interesting on several levels.

One, he is hoping and trusting we will give him a hearing and post the story, which we are doing herewith.

Two, he indicates some distrust and dislike toward Facebook and Youtube and an unwillingness to rely too much on them for news. (Smart man.)

Three, he seems to be aware–as thankfully more and more Americans are–that much of our “corporate media” has failed and is failing us by withholding some stories while playing up and slanting others, all in order to promote preconceived narratives and templates. Therefore, this reader is taking ownership, taking matters into his own hands, and actively seeking alternative platforms by which to inform his fellow Virginians.

May his tribe increase.

At this point, however, I should add: as a local newspaper, TheRoanokeStar.com seeks to focus on Roanoke Valley/NRV/SW VA stories and issues and leave national and international news to other platforms. Thus, in this publication you are more likely to see stories about Mill Mountain Zoo or Del. Chris Head’s (R-Roanoke/Botetourt) cryptocurrency bill than, say, India accidently firing a missile into Pakistan.

Having said that, still, since the People’s Convoy is next-door in the DC/Suburban Maryland area, it relates to the Old Dominion. Moreover, the Convoy states “Our core principles [are] FREEDOM and LIBERTY,” and Southwest Virginia is a staunch freedom-loving part of the country.

Their website claims their message is: It’s Time to End THE DECLARATION OF NATIONAL EMERGENCY CONCERNING COVID-19 PANDEMIC and Restore Our Nation’s Constitution.

The drivers made an eleven-day, nine-state journey from California to Hagerstown, Maryland, where they are gathered this weekend.

On March 9, convoy leaders met in the Senate and House of Representatives chambers in the US Capitol. They were hosted by Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), as well as several House members.

One commuter in the DC area reported seeing a number of trucks from the convoy on the Beltway on March 11, but they did not slow the traffic much. Of more interest to that driver was the large number of people gathered at many bridges over the Beltway, waving American flags and cheering on the truckers. The Georgetown Pike bridge held about 30 such supporters.

So you can hear from the Convoy directly without going through a media filter, here is the People’s Convoy Media Statement from February 26, 2022:

The People’s Convoy continues to grow in numbers and support as we peacefully cross the country in unity. The People’s Convoy has been diligent in our message and purpose. Although we support any peaceful movements in spirit, we are not affiliated with any other groups. The People’s Convoy has created an infrastructure with a third-party accounting firm, legal teams, security, and journalists documenting each mile. We encourage truckers and supporters to officially join The People’s Convoy along our route.The People’s Convoy would like to reiterate:

We are traveling across the US in PEACE and UNITY

We are 100% LAW-ABIDING citizenry and convoy

Our core principals (sic) of FREEDOM and LIBERTY give rise to the convoy’s request to end the State of Emergency that led to overreaching mandates

We demand government ACCOUNTABILITY through full and transparent congressional hearings

We are NOT going into DC proper, and we will NOT be there for the State of the Union

We are NOT associated with Bob Bolus or other convoys who are planning to go into DC

The People’s Convoy is a peaceful and unified transcontinental movement

This freedom-loving movement is about the journey, not the destination

Our website and social media platforms are the ONLY official locations with details on how to donate, routes and stopping points where people can come support

We are actively accepting donations through our secure site to support the truckers with fuel and supplies during the convoy

To learn more, visit https://thepeoplesconvoy.org/.

–Scott Dreyer