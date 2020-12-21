SCOTT DREYER: Why Are So Few People Asking These Questions? (Part 2)

The person who tells one side of a story seems right, until someone else comes and asks questions. –Proverbs 18:17 (NCV)

The other day I was having dinner with a friend at Cracker Barrel and in their “Country Store” saw a children’s book with a huge title, Amazing Curiosity! The subject of curiosity has been much on my mind lately. Why do we praise and foster curiosity among children, but since the Nov. 3 elections, most of the people in big tech and corporate media have been squashing curiosity and question-asking? Don’t be fooled: threatening to slap “fact check” links on your posts or damage your algorithm so your future messages go to smaller audiences is intimidation, anti-Free Speech, and anti-curiosity.

After Part 1 of this series, here are some more questions I’m pondering.

In the months and weeks before the election, many in the media and Democrat Party were predicting an inevitable “blue wave” that would probably put the Senate in Democrat hands and expand the Democrat majority in the House of Representatives by single or even double digits. Since they said that, why did Republicans keep at least 50 seats–an even 50%–in the Senate after election night? Going into election day, pundits identified 27 “Toss Up” seats in the House that were too close to call and could go either way. How did the Republicans manage to win all 27 of those? About THREE House races are still being recounted or contested; how is it possible, in the USA, it takes a month and a half to decide the winner of some House races? With the predicted “blue wave,” how did Republicans pick up some 10 or more seats in the House? Before the election, polls in the media predicted Biden was a whopping +17 in Wisconsin, but the current vote tally is Biden won that state by a wafer-thin 20,000-some votes. How could they have been so wrong in Wisconsin and so many other state polls? Since so many in the media and polls were so wrong about the “blue wave” and predicted vote results, why does anyone take the media seriously and give them credibility today? A key idea in politics is “coattails.” That is, a popular candidate at the top of the ticket can help lots of “down ballot” candidates of his party win. For example, in 2008 the media-star Obama helped usher in a true “blue wave” for Democrats in Congress. Since President Trump obviously had huge coattails to usher in big GOP wins in Congress and state houses, why did he lose his race? And that gives us the flip-side question: If Biden won, how did he have “negative coattails” that caused so many “down ballot” Democrats to lose in Congress and state houses? How many people would vote for Joe Biden for president and also vote for a conservative Republican for congress and/or state house? And why would a person do that? Barack Obama won the White House in 2008 with 69.5 million votes, the highest number ever until 2020. Obama won reelection in 2012 with 65.9 million votes. This year we are told Biden won over 80 million votes. Is Biden that much more popular than Obama? In 2008 and 2012, most of us believed the charismatic Obama helped drag his colorless running mate across the finish line. However, do these 80 million votes tell us that it was actually Biden who was popular and who helped drag Obama across the finish line in ‘08 and ‘12?

– Scott Dreyer

