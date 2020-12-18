SCOTT DREYER: Why Are So Few People Asking These Questions? (Part 1)

The person who tells one side of a story seems right, until someone else comes and asks questions. –Proverbs 18:17 (NCV)

As a teacher since 1987, I always try to encourage my students to look for patterns, “connect the dots,” and ask good questions. One way I can try to be a better teacher is to ask good questions myself, and as the saying goes, “if you ask the wrong questions you’ll get the wrong answers.”

The other day I was listening to a leadership podcast from the Dave Ramsey team and one guest told this story: “Some people go into a new job and ask everyone, ‘what do you have to do to get promoted around this place?’ However, that’s asking the wrong question, and if you ask the wrong question you’ll get the wrong answer. The correct question is, ‘How can I add value to this organization, so that I become promotable?’”

The issue of questions has been particularly on my mind since our November 3 elections, which a month and a half later are still contested. This column will be different from my normal ones. Instead of much prose including my thoughts on things, the remainder will just be questions, in no particular order.

Liberals historically have favored transparency and opposed tyranny and corruption. Why aren’t they asking more questions about the massive, alleged election fraud? If wealthy, powerful forces could buy and steal this election against Trump, what is keeping them from stealing an election from the liberals next time? If Republicans are the party of “Big Money,” why aren’t Democrats making the most noise for election reform, security, and transparency? Were Dominion voting machines really used in 2016 to steal the Democrat primary from Bernie Sanders and give it to Hillary Clinton? If that is possible, why aren’t more liberals up in arms about that? I just read pollster Patrick Basham’s “Reasons why the 2020 presidential election is deeply puzzling,” so why did facebook threaten to slap “fact checks” on it before I posted it? Why did facebook also threaten me with “If you repeatedly post false information, we may reduce your distribution”? Why do they feel the need to threaten me? Many of my old posts appear with a message “Scott, facebook cares about you and your memories.” If they really cared about me, why would they act like tyrants and treat me like a child and control what I can read and post? I have a history major from William and Mary and have a master’s degree; why do facebook, Youtube, and Twitter not trust me to be able to think for myself but instead are tightening the noose on what all of us can read and share? Since free societies are marked by a free flow of information–including robust disagreements and contradictory stories–what does the censorship on big tech and the single narrative in most of the corporate media tell you about our culture today?

– Scott Dreyer