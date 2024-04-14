DEVOTIONAL: Easter Is Over…Now What? (2)

…you have been raised to new life with Christ… Colossians 3:1 (NLT)

Even though Christmas gets far more attention (and money spent) in our culture than any other holiday, the chief holiday (a word from holy day) for Christians is Easter. But since Easter is over for this year, now what for believers?

The Bible tells us, “Since you have been raised to new life with Christ, set your sights on the realities of heaven, where Christ sits in the place of honor at God’s right hand.” In other words, just as Christ was raised to new life, His followers are also to walk in “newness of life.” But what are some practical aspects of that?

As explained in Part 1, Christ followers are to be consistent in involvement in a faith community and in reading God’s word, the Bible. This is not about “legalism” or “checking off boxes,” but below are three other parts of walking in newness of life with Christ.

Be consistent in prayer. Even though the king had forbidden prayer, Daniel practiced peaceful civil disobedience and continued to pray as always, in private. “ Three times a day he got down on his knees and prayed, giving thanks to his God, just as he had done before” (Daniel 6:10b NIV). Honor God with your language. “Don’t use foul or abusive language. Let everything you say be good and helpful, so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them” (Eph. 4:29 NLT). Jesus said our language is like a mirror, reflecting and revealing what is deep inside us. “A good person produces good things from the treasury of a good heart, and an evil person produces evil things from the treasury of an evil heart. What you say flows from what is in your heart” (Luke 6:45 NLT). Be consistent in sharing. “Honor the LORD with your wealth and with the firstfruits of all your produce” (Prov. 3:9 ESV). If we believe everything comes from God, (“For everything comes from him” Romans 11:36a NLT), then the least we can do is share with others in need and contribute to God’s work.

Take the next step: Is prayer your “last resort,” or your “first go-to”?

S.D.G./S.G.D.