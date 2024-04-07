DEVOTIONAL: Easter Is Over…Now What? (1)

…walk in newness of life. Romans 6:4 (ESV)

Easter Sunday is the most important, joyous day in the Christian calendar. Now that Easter is behind us, now what? Some joke about “CEP Christians”…those who only attend church at Christmas, Easter, and Picnics.

However, that misses the whole point about peace with God and life with Christ.

The Bible teaches us, as we accept Christ as savior and are baptized, it represents a symbolic “dying unto self.” Also, just as Christ died on the Cross and was raised three days later, the “putting to death of our old flesh” lets us then take on a new life as a new creation, in Jesus! “We were buried therefore with him by baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life” (Romans 6:4 ESV).

It is a profound transformation and it requires a lifetime of discipleship to grow and change, but here are some practical steps to “walk in newness of life.”

Be consistent in Christian fellowship and church involvement. “Let us not neglect meeting together, as some have made a habit, but let us encourage one another, and all the more as you see the Day approaching” (Heb. 10:25 BSB). Most of our spiritual growth and service takes place in the context of community, something you miss if you only stay home and watch church on a screen. The isolation of today is driving much of the loneliness, anxiety and suicide sweeping our culture. Join a faith community where you can “do life together.” An old saying goes, “a joy shared is twice a joy, but a sorrow shared is only half a sorrow.” Moreover, make each Sunday a day to celebrate the risen Lord! Read the Bible, God’s word, daily. “Your word is a lamp to guide my feet and a light for my path” (Ps. 119:105 NLT). A main benefit of church involvement is hearing the Bible taught in a clear, consistent way. Still, that’s only an hour or so per week. If you’re serious about growing spiritually, reading your Bible daily is non-negotiable. Of course you’ll miss some days, so rather than beat yourself up, just pick up where you left off and keep on. There will be some passages of the Bible that will puzzle you. That’s okay, just keep reading. Mark Twain was not a believer, but he said, “It ain’t the parts of the Bible that I can’t understand that bother me, it’s the parts that I do understand.”

The Christian life is not a “one Sunday morning a year” event; it’s a 24/7 lifestyle.

Take the Next Step: If you’re already involved in a church, what is one step you could take to get more deeply plugged in? Or, if you’re not involved in a faith community, resolve to join one this week!

S.D.G./S.G.D.