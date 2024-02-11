Insulting Women Swimmers Shows Joe Cobb Not Fit To Be Mayor

A mayor should be a strong representative for all people in his city. Joe Cobb does not represent all people; he doesn’t even represent the majority. He chases a false ideology while promoting lies with unfounded accusations against brave young women. He proved this when he spoke out against the women of Roanoke College Swim Team after they stood together against the injustice of being asked to compete against a man who switched to the women’s squad at the start of this season.

Cady Mullens, Greentown, Ohio,

( . . . and other parents of the Roanoke College women’s swim team, whose stories are told in Parts One, Two, Three and Four)