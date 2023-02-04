SCOTT DREYER: Davos Draino

Davos is a town in eastern, German-speaking Switzerland with some 11,000 residents. (For comparison, the Town of Vinton has a population of about 8,000.) Davos lies near the borders of two other German-speaking nations: Austria (not to be confused with Australia) and one of the world’s smallest countries, Liechtenstein.

Interestingly, because of its key location, Switzerland has four official languages. The main tongue is “Swiss German,” spoken by some 60% of the population. About 20% of the Swiss in the western part of the country near France speak French. In South Switzerland, along the Italian border, about 8% of the Swiss speak Italian. Interestingly, some 37,000 Swiss–for comparison, that’s about one-third the population of Roanoke City–speak Romansh, a linguistic hold-over from Roman soldiers who stayed in high Alpine valleys when the Roman Empire collapsed. (Learn more about multi-lingual Switzerland here.)

In recent years, the town has become inextricably linked with an increasingly-controversial political/economic/cultural movement. Established in 1971 by Klaus Schwab and meeting in Davos as the European Management Forum, the group in 1987 changed its name to the “World Economic Forum” (WEF). The positive view of the WEF, as expressed on their official website, is world leaders from the fields of business, academia, media, government, entertainment, etc., come together to brainstorm way to solve global problems and make the world a better place.

Since the meeting place is synonymous with the movement, the WEF meeting is often referred to simply as “Davos.”

In contrast to its supporters, the negative view of the WEF is a bunch of super-rich, super-powerful muckety-mucks who have appointed themselves to be the world’s unelected but absolute rulers. With their expensive admissions and private security force, the whole thing is designed to keep the riffraff out. Who attended Davos 2023? “Attendance at the annual summit is by invitation only and costs $19,000 per attendee. Among the 2,700 people who attended this year’s meeting were more than 600 transnational corporate CEOs along with 51 heads of state, 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank governors, 30 trade ministers, 35 foreign ministers, and the directors of the leading international financial and political organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the European Union Central Bank, the United Nations and the NATO General Secretary.” (source)

In recent years the WEF has issued proclamations about “The Great Reset” and “The Fourth Industrial Revolution.” The topics of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, and their goals are deep, complex, and thus beyond the scope of this single column.

For our purposes, this column will examine a few snippets from the recent Davos conference that recently ended.

***

For several years, we’ve heard about the urgent need to reduce our “carbon footprints” and reliance on fossil fuels. However, why do so many of the loudest voices who hector about that travel on private jets? Here one journalists claims to be at the Davos private airport as he sees it full of private jets that brought Davos attendees. From the airstrip, the dignitaries are ferried into the convention site by helicopters. What kind of carbon footprints are they making? As some point out, one trip on a private jet has a bigger “carbon footprint” than you’ll make driving your car for a lifetime. Still, as reported here, that doesn’t stop Roanoke politicians like Sen. John Edwards (D) or Del. Salam “Sam” Rasoul from banning your future car-buying choices. You can view the Davos airstrip link here.

***

Two intrepid reporters from Rebel News found the Pfizer CEO on the streets of Davos and asked him almost 30 crucial questions. Other than uttering “thank you very much” and “have a nice day,” the CEO ignored all the queries. You can read the questions and watch the interview here.

To their shame, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram have BANNED the video. Had Elon Musk not bought Twitter, it would probably have been banned there too, and flushed it down the “Memory Hole.” Thanks to Musk and his brave free-speech position, however, Twitter is allowing users to watch and share the video.

***

A Japanese journalist, Masako Ganaha, spoke with Chairman Schwab at Davos. She asked him for a comment. He asked her, “Which media are you with?” When she replied, “I am an independent journalist,” Schwab smiled, responded with “No thank you very much,” turned and walked away. Why would he ignore an independent journalist? Does that mean those who work for corporate media are part of the “network” that will only parrot the prevailing dogma?

Plus, since Schwab, his female “handler,” and his bodyguards are white, how else can we explain them blowing off a polite, female Japanese reporter? Is it racism? White supremacy? Xenophobia? You can watch it here.

***

Another reporter asked the Biden Administration’s “Special Envoy for Climate Change” and failed 2004 presidential candidate John Kerry (D) “How can you justify being here when you yourself take private jets?” One of his “handlers” shoved the reporter away. Watch it here.

***

Rebel News also found Greta Thunberg and, like the other VIPs, she was essentially silent in the face of the questions. For example, one reporter asked her thoughts about delegates arriving by private jets, and why the meetings weren’t all done by zoom, in order to reduce “carbon footprints.”

Other than a little giggling…Silence.

You can watch the interview and read the transcript of the questions here.

***

The folks at Rebel News are “Equal-Opportunity Inquisitors.” Even though they usually question those on the political left, here they try to interview recently-reelected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia. While many in Georgia struggle to buy eggs, is going to a 5-Star resort in the Alps “tone-deaf”?

Speaking of “deaf,” Kemp pretended not to hear. Watch it here.

***

US citizen Journalist Morgonn McMichael was at Davos and reporting critical stories. Upon her return to the Phoenix airport after a 15-hour trip back, she stated security took away here passport. She endured five security check-points, including two body searches, her bags were taken apart three times. This sounds like something from a Third World country. You can see her remarks in the airport here.

***

Danish politician and WEF supporter Ida Auken in 2016 tweeted: WELCOME TO 2030. I OWN NOTHING, HAVE NO PRIVACY, AND LIFE HAS NEVER BEEN BETTER.

On January 18, 2023, Elon Musk tweeted “WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.” Later that day he put out this Twitter poll: The World Economic Forum should control the world. With 26 million views, 86% said NO while 14% voted YES.

Be aware.

–Scott Dreyer